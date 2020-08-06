Advertisement

Lansing School District says fall sports are canceled

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has decided to cancel fall sports, according to a statement sent to News 10.

Superintendent Sam Sinicropi said this announcement includes the cancellation of band and cheerleading.

“Along with formally submitting our plan for Lansing, we are also announcing the cancellation of all fall extra-curricular school activities until further notice, and that includes all sports, band, and cheerleading,” said superintendent Sam Sinicropi. “I know how disappointing the cancellation of sports and extra-curricular activities may be for students, coaches and parents, but the school district must make decisions moving forward that makes safety our top priority. Unlike college and professional sports where decisions are driven by money, our decisions about sports and extracurricular activities must be made with safety as our defining factor. We initially were optimistic and had a timetable and protocols ready for the safe return to school including sports and extracurricular activities, but at this moment we made the tough decision to cancel until further notice to be safe.”

The Lansing School District Board of Education is currently holding a meeting with more details expected to be released.

This is a developing news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

