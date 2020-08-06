Advertisement

Jackson College creates new communication degree

Classroom
Classroom(Canva)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -Jackson College will be offering an Associate in Arts in Communication degree for the fall 2020 semester, according to a press release. The college encourages students to study communication because “communication skills are useful in all career fields. Studying communications can prepare you for any pursuit, honing your speaking and writing skills for your professional and personal interactions.”

The program will have students will apply fundamental communication concepts to create media content, craft messages for various organizations, and analyze relationships between individuals and organizations.

After completing the 60-hour associate degree, students can transfer to a university of their choice to continue work toward a bachelor’s degree in communications. Students will typically pick a track for their degree, such as business communication, health communication, journalism, marketing and advertising, or public relations.

The five core classes the program offers are equally accepted for the communication minor at many universities. Some common major/minor pairings with communication include business, political science, sociology, anthropology, psychology, theatre, legal studies, English, world languages and computer science.

With an associate degree in communications, students may find work in a variety of fields, such as a marketing technician, social media coordinator, advertising, any office setting and more, the press release said.

If people are interested in the program or want to know more, the press release said to contact Professor Becky Belter-Roberts or speak with an admissions representative .

The Fall semester begins Aug. 31.

