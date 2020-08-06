Ingham County clerk praises local election administrators

Mason, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) praised local election officials and precinct inspectors for the hard work in administering the August 4, 2020 Primary Election. Unofficial election results were complete as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Local clerks, election inspectors, and voters are the stars of the show,” Byrum said. “There were 66,951 total votes cast in Ingham County this August, which was more than 2018 and nearly twice as many as in 2016. Of those total votes, 52,137 voters chose to vote by mail, making up over 77% of all the ballots cast. Of course, voters had the option to vote in person and our dedicated election inspectors did a wonderful job keeping the voting process efficient and safe for those voters.”

Byrum stated that local clerks worked hard to ensure that results were reported in a timely fashion and transmitted to her Office.

“Local clerks are the unsung heroes of the democratic process,” Byrum said. “It is imperative that the state and federal government do everything that can to help election administrators do this vital work. I am very proud to work with such a dedicated group of individuals who make our elections run so smoothly, even during a pandemic.”

Byrum indicated that she and her staff worked around the clock with the local clerks to ensure that issues were solved on Election Day and results were transmitted in a timely and accurate fashion. Once the unofficial results are transmitted to her office, they are posted online for the public to see.

“Now that the ballots have been cast and the unofficial results have been posted, the work of verifying the results begins,” said Byrum. “Each county has a four person team comprising the Board of Canvassers, two Democrats and two Republicans, who verify that for every voter there was a ballot cast. Upon the conclusion of that process, we will certify the official results of the election.”

