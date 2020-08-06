Homeschooling kids with learning disabilities during the pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. (WILX) - About one in five children in the U.S. has learning and attention issues. For these kids, a virtual education can be a real struggle.

Researchers conducted a study to better understand the online learning experiences of students with disabilities and their parents. They interviewed parents with children in third through eighth grade. In these interviews, parents reported that online education requires a significant time commitment on their part to help structure children's time, help implement learning activities, and problem-solve when issues arise. Parents also stressed that parent-teacher communication is critical for success.

Experts say be proactive about reaching out to your child's teachers and service providers. Ask your school to help put a remote education and therapy plan in place. Set realistic daily goals that you can easily track. And don't put too much pressure on yourself or your child; just do your best.

If you have any questions about remote learning for special education students visit educatingalllearners.org/. This site was designed to offer answers and provide insight during the coronavirus crisis.

Copyright 2020 WILX and Ivanhoe Broadcast Group. All rights reserved.