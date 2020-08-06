Advertisement

Back to Learning: Grand Ledge Public Schools works to accommodate all students

(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools is preparing for their offsite distance learning plan and that includes coming up with a solution for parents who work.

The district is starting their fall semester 100% online, but are also listening to parent concerns and have been discussing how to accommodate them.

“We’re at a point right now where we believe there’s enough safety issues in front of us that make us uneasy, uncomfortable, unsure about bringing students back. So we’re kind of beyond what we can’t do and we’re kind of building up to what we can do,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. David Chapin.

For Chapin, who stepped into his role in the middle of a pandemic, the process has been all about collaboration and compromise.

There are around 5,200 students throughout the district. The challenge is find what works best for each of them. Staff have met daily to find solutions.

"I don't know if we'll be able to resolve this issue for all people, all day, all trimester, but I can tell you in all honesty the work is earnest right now and thoughtful," said Chapin.

There's no timeline yet, but they are thinking of ways to offer space for children with unique circumstances to learn.

"We're trying to find a way to bring smaller groups into the school and with a lot of safety protocols in place. A spot where we can spread out, we can have our masks on," said Chapin.

The plans are still being worked out and still in the development stages.

“We have an issue with screening. How do we handle the screening of students come into the school. We’re trying to find a way to best work through that,” said Chapin.

COVID-19 testing result delays are also a concern.

Administrators are working with teachers and the health department to finalize everything. Because of the constantly changing nature of the virus, Chapin says many decisions will have to come closer to their start date on September 8.

They are also keeping an eye on what’s happening with other schools who have already opened for in-person learning.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Michigan teachers rally on Capitol Lawn

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
MI CORE is urging Gov. Whitmer to stop in-person instruction

News

Back to Learning: Jackson Public Schools return to learning with blended model

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
One school in Jackson uses what's know as a "balanced calendar."

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Private schools look forward to face-to-face learning

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
Catholic Dioceses of Lansing are ramping up protocol for safe return to school.

Back To School

Bath schools go online, students and parents react

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
The Bath Community Schools made a unanimous decision to stay virtual during Monday’s virtual board meeting.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: Haslett Public Schools to begin school year fully online

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Haslett Public Schools will start the year with virtual learning only.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Bath Schools go online, students and parents react

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
The Bath Community Schools made an unanimous decision to stay virtual during Monday’s virtual board meeting.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Schools develop screening plans for in-person learning

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
Eaton Rapids Superintendent Bill DeFrance said students who choose to learn in person will be required to be screened before entering the building in addition to practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Students with disabilities face challenges due to online learning

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Parents are concerned if students with disabilities will fall behind

News

Back to Learning: DeWitt Public Schools starting school year virtually to keep students, staff safe

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed schools in mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Back to Learning

Parents concerned over mental and physical toll on their children from online learning

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Parents are concerned of the mental health of their children.