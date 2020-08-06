Back to Learning: Grand Ledge Public Schools works to accommodate all students

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools is preparing for their offsite distance learning plan and that includes coming up with a solution for parents who work.

The district is starting their fall semester 100% online, but are also listening to parent concerns and have been discussing how to accommodate them.

“We’re at a point right now where we believe there’s enough safety issues in front of us that make us uneasy, uncomfortable, unsure about bringing students back. So we’re kind of beyond what we can’t do and we’re kind of building up to what we can do,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. David Chapin.

For Chapin, who stepped into his role in the middle of a pandemic, the process has been all about collaboration and compromise.

There are around 5,200 students throughout the district. The challenge is find what works best for each of them. Staff have met daily to find solutions.

"I don't know if we'll be able to resolve this issue for all people, all day, all trimester, but I can tell you in all honesty the work is earnest right now and thoughtful," said Chapin.

There's no timeline yet, but they are thinking of ways to offer space for children with unique circumstances to learn.

"We're trying to find a way to bring smaller groups into the school and with a lot of safety protocols in place. A spot where we can spread out, we can have our masks on," said Chapin.

The plans are still being worked out and still in the development stages.

“We have an issue with screening. How do we handle the screening of students come into the school. We’re trying to find a way to best work through that,” said Chapin.

COVID-19 testing result delays are also a concern.

Administrators are working with teachers and the health department to finalize everything. Because of the constantly changing nature of the virus, Chapin says many decisions will have to come closer to their start date on September 8.

They are also keeping an eye on what’s happening with other schools who have already opened for in-person learning.

