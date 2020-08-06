Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor late Sergeant Splan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, August 7, 2020, to honor the life and service of Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety Sergeant Steven Splan.

Sergeant Splan passed away in the line of duty.

“The entire state of Michigan is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Sergeant Steven Splan, who dedicated his life to a career of service to keep his community safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “The flags will be lowered to honor Sergeant Splan and serve as a reminder of his selfless sacrifice. My thoughts will be with his immediate family and his extended family of police officers as they lay him to rest.”

Since 2005, Sergeant Steven Splan served in the Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety. He was a member of the Troy Fire Department from 1992-2005 before entering the police force.

Sergeant Steven Splan went into cardiac arrest after returning to the station from a service call where he helped clear trees that were knocked down from a storm and reopen a local street for emergency vehicles and traffic. He is survived by his wife and four daughters.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

