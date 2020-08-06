Advertisement

E-Scooters to become available on MSU campus

(WDBJ)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The company Gotcha announced on Friday that its e-scooters are coming back to Michigan State University’s campus after a long winter hiatus.

Due to a contract renewal, Gotcha’s scooter share system is available to students starting Aug. 6.

Gotcha’s e-scooters will provide students with a safe and socially distant way to get around campus and East Lansing. The company has implemented new protocols to reduce exposure to COVID-19 while riding. The protocols include the following:

• Implemented enhanced, and more frequent, cleaning of scooters using CDC approved disinfectants

• Briefed all employees on proper hygiene practices as recommended by the CDC

• Made hand sanitizer and disinfectant products readily available in the warehouse

• Ensured employees use hand sanitizer when retrieving and/or re-balancing scooters

• Recommends all riders use hand sanitizer or proper handwashing practices before and after riding

• Encourages riders to wear personal protective equipment like face masks while riding

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the e-scooters will be available. Riders can download the Gotcha Mobility app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to start riding. Scooters are available on a pay-as-you-go basis. It costs $1 to unlock a scooter and $0.20 for every minute of use. Students can also purchase a Monthly Spartan Mo-Pass subscription for $24.99. This includes one hour of ride time per unlock and $0.20 per minute.

The company has added additional hubs on campus in parking lots 63 and 91 and Brody Hall. Hub locations near bus stops will assist riders if buses are full or if students aren’t comfortable riding in a conﬁded space. Every hub location can be found in the Gotcha app and riders should park in designated parking hubs to avoid fees or charges.

Riders must be 18 years of age or older in order to ride. Gotcha encourages helmet use while riding. The company also recommends riding in bike lanes when available. Gotcha is committed to keeping riders safe and will continue to work with the university to provide socially distant transportation to students during COVID-19.

For more information on Gotcha’s e-scooter share program at Michigan State University, visit here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U-M gets $6M commitment to engage more business students

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two successful graduates are committing $6 million to help the University of Michigan recruit more business students from low-income and minority communities.

News

Feds arrest paroled child rapist who fled Michigan in 1999

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Man convicted of raping two Michigan children has been arrested in California, more than two decades after he fled Michigan following his parole.

Back to Learning

Michigan teachers rally on Capitol Lawn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
MI CORE is urging Gov. Whitmer to stop in-person instruction

News

Bed and Breakfast finds new way to support heritage

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
To try and clear up the confusion, the owners decided to hang a Norwegian Vimple outside their St. Johns business, which is a smaller version of the Norwegian Flag.

Latest News

News

MSP issues endangered missing advisory for 90-year-old woman

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Missing endangered woman sought by MSP.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 16 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

MI athletic club plans to re-open in creative way, providing ’resort-style’ experience

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
One local fitness club is taking a unique approach to re-opening.

News

Relief for tenants struggling to pay rent

Updated: 17 hours ago
There’s some relief coming for renters who are facing eviction.

News

MSU researchers develop COVID surveillance program using spit test kits

Updated: 17 hours ago
MSU researchers develop COVID surveillance program using spit test kits