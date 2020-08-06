Advertisement

Districts taking extra steps to get kids back to school

(Mekena Rodriguez)
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It's going to take extra effort to get kids to school for in-person classes.

Districts are working to make sure every surface they touch is disinfected. That includes making sure every bus gets sprayed with a special chemical that breaks down bacteria and viruses.

Dean transportation president and CEO Kellie Dean says this doesn't replace the daily cleaning and disinfecting drivers do every day.

Microbecare is the name of the product being sprayed in every Dean bus right now. It is already used in many hospitals.

Company representative David Finney says it uses a special spray gun to help offer a deeper layer of protection, adding “The negative charge of that ion allows that molecule to actually wrap around every surface so as we go through the bus, the entire bus is coated.”

Finney says they test surfaces to see when it needs to be reapplied, which isn’t very often. Dean says it’s the extra steps like this that will help get kids back to learning in the classroom.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor late Sergeant Splan

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, August 7, 2020, to honor the life and service of Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety Sergeant Steven Splan.

News

AG Nessel shifts focus to long-term care facilities violating executive orders

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel is increasing efforts to enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that provides rules and regulations that facilities must follow to protect health of employees and residents.

News

Attorneys notice more couples inquiring about divorce during pandemic

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Divorce rates up during pandemic.

News

Local business owners arraigned on charges for filing false sales tax returns, possession of sales suppression device

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Husband and wife business owners in Macomb County were recently arraigned on charges for filing false tax returns and for the possession of an automated sales suppression device or “zapper.”

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 722 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports Michigan has 85,429 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,247 deaths.

News

Six people exposed to COVID-19 at Camp Michwana, more people probably exposed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Six people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Camp Michwana in Hope township, outside of Hastings in Barry County.

News

Gov. Whitmer signs order that requires masks in child care facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Governor Whitmer signed an executive order that requires face coverings to be worn in all child-care centers and camps.

News

Sparrow Laboratories has performed 100,000 tests for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Sparrow Laboratories has performed more than 100,000 tests for COVID-19, becoming one of only a few hospital or private labs in Michigan to reach that level.

News

Record 2.5M voted in primary; Benson pushes for legislation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A record 2.5 million votes were cast in Michigan’s primary, as people took advantage of no-excuse absentee voting amid the coronavirus pandemic

News

NASCAR’s Spencer Davis tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR driver Spencer Davis says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday night’s Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway