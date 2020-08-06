Districts taking extra steps to get kids back to school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It's going to take extra effort to get kids to school for in-person classes.

Districts are working to make sure every surface they touch is disinfected. That includes making sure every bus gets sprayed with a special chemical that breaks down bacteria and viruses.

Dean transportation president and CEO Kellie Dean says this doesn't replace the daily cleaning and disinfecting drivers do every day.

Microbecare is the name of the product being sprayed in every Dean bus right now. It is already used in many hospitals.

Company representative David Finney says it uses a special spray gun to help offer a deeper layer of protection, adding “The negative charge of that ion allows that molecule to actually wrap around every surface so as we go through the bus, the entire bus is coated.”

Finney says they test surfaces to see when it needs to be reapplied, which isn’t very often. Dean says it’s the extra steps like this that will help get kids back to learning in the classroom.

