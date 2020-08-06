Advertisement

Commissioner blames Black people for virus, uses racial slur

The Petoskey News-Review reports that Leelanau County road commissioner Tom Eckerle made the comment before the meeting Tuesday.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
SUTTONS BAY, Mich. (AP) - A northern Michigan county official has been heard using a racial slur prior to a public meeting to describe African Americans in Detroit whom he blamed for spreading the coronavirus. The Petoskey News-Review reports that Leelanau County road commissioner Tom Eckerle made the comment before the meeting Tuesday. The meeting could be attended by the public via phone and anyone listening could have heard the comments. Road Commission Chair Bob Joyce twice rebuked Eckerle for using racist language. Eckerle said he can say whatever he likes. State Rep. Jack O’Malley says Eckerle must resign or the county should recall him.

