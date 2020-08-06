City of Lansing to hold meeting to discuss police budget on Aug. 6

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing will host a series of virtual community input meetings regarding racial justice, equity, and the Lansing Police Department’s budget. On August 6, the City of Lansing will be discussing the Lansing Police Department budget from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Expert Consultant Teresa Bingman is working with the Mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Council and City of Lansing departments to foster deeper conversations about diversity and inclusion. She is the host of the three-part virtual series.

Bingman is the founder of The Bingman Group, LLC, which offers consulting services. In her spare time, Bingman also teaches U.S. Health Policy and Law at Western Michigan University. Additionally, she is one of the founding members of WMU’s University-Community Empowerment Center.

Bingman provided Superintendent Searches, Leadership Development training, and Strategic Planning Services for PreK-12 Boards of Education throughout the state of Michigan.

To register for the Community Input Zoom meeting, click here.

If you would like to complete the survey and have your input considered by the City of Lansing and individuals assisting the City in developing a Racial Justice and Equity Plan and assessing police reforms, please click here.

You can contact the City of Lansing at 517-483-4477.

