Watchdog agency wants Judge removed from bench

LAPEER, Mich. (AP) - A watchdog agency is recommending the removal of a Lapeer County judge who deposited $1,000 from bad check cases in personal bank accounts when he was prosecutor. Judge Byron Konschuh also made false statements and failed to disqualify himself from more than 100 cases despite a conflict of interest with attorneys in those cases. That’s the conclusion of the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, which sent a recommendation to the state Supreme Court. There was no immediate comment from the judge’s lawyer. Konschuh told the commission that the money should be set off by personal cash spent on office expenses over the years.

