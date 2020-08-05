Thanedar, ex-candidate for governor, ahead in House race

DETROIT (AP) - A man who spent millions on an unsuccessful run for governor appears likely to get to the Capitol in another way. Shri Thanedar was in first place in the Democratic primary for a seat in the House, with 98% of precincts reporting in the 3rd District. The district typically supports the Democratic nominee in the fall. The Detroit Free Press says Thanedar spent more than $400,000 on the race. Thanedar spent more than $10 million of his own money to run for governor in 2018 but finished third in the Democratic primary.

