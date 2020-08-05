’Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib wins primary in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib won a challenge for her House seat in Michigan’s primary, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago.

Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, easily secured likely re-election to the 13th District in and around Detroit. Her opponent in Tuesday’s primary was Detroit City Council President President Brenda Jones, who lost by 1 percentage point in 2018 when the primary field was larger. Jones on the same day defeated Tlaib to later fill out the remainder of John Conyers’ term.

Tlaib, 44, will face an underdog Republican candidate in November.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.