Advertisement

’Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib wins primary in Michigan

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib won a challenge for her House seat in Michigan’s primary, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago.

Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, easily secured likely re-election to the 13th District in and around Detroit. Her opponent in Tuesday’s primary was Detroit City Council President President Brenda Jones, who lost by 1 percentage point in 2018 when the primary field was larger. Jones on the same day defeated Tlaib to later fill out the remainder of John Conyers’ term.

Tlaib, 44, will face an underdog Republican candidate in November.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan man indicted in cyberstalking of ex-Mississippi governor

Updated: 52 minutes ago
A Michigan man accused of making threats against a former Mississippi governor has been indicted by a Mississippi grand jury on a cyberstalking charge.

News

Gov. Whitmer addresses racism as ‘public health crisis’, state response in live press conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Wednesday, Gov. Whitmer addressed the state of Michigan in a live press conference.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Jackson Public Schools millage proposal

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Jackson Public Schools millage to be decided.

Latest News

News

Races to watch: House District seats

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Updates on Michigan's House seat races.

News

Crash on Holmes and Averill

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Crash at Holmes rd and Averill dr.

News

Sheffield Blvd and Windward Dr to be closed for construction

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The work is expected to be done by September 11.

News

Here’s what you need to know about Ingham Co. races

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
It’s primary Election Day, which is the election day before the November general election. Winner’s of today’s primary election will get the opportunity to appear on the November 3, 2020 ballot. Ingham County has a few races of note.

News

Voters and poll workers react to election safety measures

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Primary Day in Michigan looked very differently with new safety measures.

News

Suspect caught in Tuesday morning shooting

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Police say a man shot a resident who was sitting on his front porch. The victim wasn’t injured but he proceeded to shoot back at the suspect in self-defense.