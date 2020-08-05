Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputy charged with sex assault, placed on leave

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) -A Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy has been charged in connection with sexual assaults alleged to have occurred when he was a student at Eastern Michigan University.

D’Angelo McWilliams, 24, was arraigned Wednesday on criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence charges, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Assistant Prosecutor John Vella told a judge that the charges stem from incidents involving three Eastern Michigan students in Ypsilanti.

Defense attorney Douglas Gutscher said his client denies the allegations, and the charges involve an ex-girlfriend and incidents at a fraternity house.

McWilliams graduated in 2018 from Eastern Michigan.

An internal investigation will be conducted and McWilliams has been placed on administrative leave without pay, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vella requested that McWilliams have no contact with former Eastern Michigan student Dustyn Durbin who was arraigned last week on nine counts of criminal sexual conduct for incidents reported at a fraternity house in Ypsilanti, according to the Detroit Free Press.

McWilliams and Durbin, 23, have Aug. 13 probable cause conferences and Aug. 18 preliminary examinations.

The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from David Goldstein, Durbin’s attorney.

