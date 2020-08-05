Advertisement

Road tax fails in 110-110 tie in western Michigan township

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -A tax proposed to repair roads in a western Michigan township ended up in an election tie.

“A tie is a defeat,” Ionia County Clerk Greg Geiger said.

In the county’s North Plains Township, the millage result was 110-110 Tuesday. There’s a possibility that the ballots will be counted again.

The tax would have provided around $28,000 a year to maintain 40 miles of gravel roads, township Supervisor William Kruger said.

“It takes most of our township income just to maintain the roads,” Kruger told WOOD-TV. “We want to keep some reserves for if we have a major road disaster.”

Election turnout in the township was 24%. It appears that 229 people voted but nine skipped the road millage question.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 28 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Michigan has 657 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports Michigan has 84,707 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,221 deaths.

News

AG Nessel, Benson warn against deceptive petitions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are warning Michiganders about an increase in complaints of deceptive petition circulation, with circulators allegedly misleading people about the true nature behind the petitions they’re being asked to sign.

Latest News

News

Cops: Poker unrelated to death of pro player in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death of a professional poker player from California whose burned body was found in Michigan doesn’t appear related to her work.

News

Lisa McClain wins GOP primary to succeed retiring Mitchell

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Business executive and political newcomer Lisa McClain has defeated two other Republicans to win the open primary in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District.

News

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor Michigan trooper Caleb Starr

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds in the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff to honor the life and service of Michigan State Police Trooper Caleb Starr.

News

Missing endangered teen reported in Rochester Hills

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
17-year old Zhanna Nicole Dilisio is missing from the City of Rochester Hills. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding her.

News

Michigan boy, 5, dies after accidentally shooting himself

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 5-year-old mid-Michigan boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in an apartment

News

’Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib wins primary in Michigan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
"Squad” member Rashida Tlaib won a challenge for her House seat in Michigan’s primary, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago.