NCAA Division II Presidents Council cancels fall 2020 championships

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All seven NCAA Division II Championships will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division II Presidents Council made the decision Wednesday citing “operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The NCAA said the council made the decision after the NCAA Board of Governors told each division to make a decision on its fall sport championships, according to the NCAA’s website.

“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council, said on their website. “This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”

