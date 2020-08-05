Advertisement

UPDATE: 3 hospitalized following multiple US-127 crashes

Portion of southbound U.S. 127 closed due to multi-car crash.
Portion of southbound U.S. 127 closed due to multi-car crash.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday evening following a series of crashes on north and southbound US-127.

Police said two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries following a four-vehicle crash on southbound 127 near Michigan Ave. that occurred around 4:30 p.m.

Around that time, two other vehicles were involved in a northbound 127 crash near that area. One person was hospitalized with injuries police said are non-life threatening.

Drivers should avoid northbound 127 in that area for a while because it’s expected to have partial lane closures until at least 6:30 p.m.

As of about 6 p.m., the southbound lanes in that area were open.

News 10 is at the scene and trying to get more information. Check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

