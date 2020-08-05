Missing endangered teen reported in Rochester Hills

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) – 17-year old Zhanna Nicole Dilisio is missing from the City of Rochester Hills. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding her.

She left her home voluntarily after having a disagreement with family members. Dilisio is white American. She is approximately 5′7, 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater or hooded sweatshirt, with a black tube top and black leggings. She also had a tie-dyed backpack in her possession. She is known to visit the Lake Orion area as well.

Dilisio has a valid mental health petition at this time.

If you have any information about Dilisio’s whereabouts, contact contact Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

There is a $1,000 reward and you will remain anonymous.

