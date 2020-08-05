Michigan has 657 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports Michigan has 84,707 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,221 deaths.

On August 4, Michigan reported there were 84,050 cases and 6,219 deaths. As of today, there are 667 new confirmed coronavirus cases and two more deaths.

Here is a countywide breakdown:

Ingham County reports 1,455 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reports 681 cases and 32 deaths.

Clinton County reported 353 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 388 cases and 8 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 309 cases and 27 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.