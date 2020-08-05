Advertisement

Michigan boy, 5, dies after accidentally shooting himself

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - A 5-year-old mid-Michigan boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in an apartment, police said.

Saginaw police were called to the scene Tuesday night after dispatchers received a frantic call that a boy had been shot.

Officers immediately began administering life-saving measures and the boy was rushed to an ambulance, but he died from his wound, The Bay City Times reported.

The Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police investigators said that based on an initial investigation they believe the boy’s fatal shooting “is a tragic accident.”

Police are investigating how the child managed to obtain the unsecured gun. Additional details were not being divulged by police due to the ongoing investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family and the community,” the Saginaw Police Department stated in a press release.”

