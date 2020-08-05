MI athletic club plans to re-open in creative way, providing ’resort-style’ experience
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One local fitness club is taking a unique approach to re-opening.
The Sparrow Michigan Athletic Club -or known as the MAC- is going to be the only facility in the Mid-Michigan area offering a “resort-style” membership.
Members will have to make appointments. However, members can take advantage of outdoor activities like swimming when they do schedule an appointment.
The MAC says its a creative way to keep a handle on capacity and allow for proper social distancing. But, it provides members with an exclusive, amazing experience.
