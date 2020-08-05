Advertisement

MI 8th district primary to decide GOP candidate running against Elissa Slotkin

Election 2020
Election 2020(AP Images)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A big race many Michigan residents kept an eye on Tuesday night is who will be the candidate to run against Elissa Slotkin in November.

The four Republican candidates in the running are Paul Junge, Kristina Lyke, Mike Detmer and Alan Hoover.

Junge is in the lead with 21,144 votes followed by Detmer with 19,305 votes. Lyke has 15,868 votes and Hoover has 7,368 votes.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Election News

Kenneth Fletcher wins Delta Township Supervisor Democratic primary

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Kenneth Fletcher has been the Township Supervisor for 12 years.

Election News

U.S. House seat up for grabs in 4th district primary

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
One Democratic candidate will be picked to go against incumbent John Moolenaar for the position in November.

Election News

Jackson County looking to increase millage for older adults with Senior Millage proposal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Jackson citizens are leaning towards increasing the millage.

Election News

Clinton County to elect new prosecutor for the first time in 25 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Sarah Juyser and Tony Spagnuolo are running to replace long-time prosecuting attorney Chuck Sherman.

Latest News

Election News

Eaton County voters narrow down choices for sheriff

Updated: 1 hours ago
Incumbent Sheriff Tom Reich is running unopposed as a Democrat while Attorney G. Michael Hocking and former State Senator Rick Jones fight for the Republican spot.

Breaking

Aug. 4 primary results are coming in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
You can view those results right here on WILX.com.

Politics

Election Results Could Be Delayed

Updated: 5 hours ago
Election Results Could Be Delayed.

Politics

Safety At The Polls

Updated: 5 hours ago
Safety At The Polls

News

Voters and poll workers react to election safety measures

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Primary Day in Michigan looked very differently with new safety measures.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.