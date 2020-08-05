MI 8th district primary to decide GOP candidate running against Elissa Slotkin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A big race many Michigan residents kept an eye on Tuesday night is who will be the candidate to run against Elissa Slotkin in November.

The four Republican candidates in the running are Paul Junge, Kristina Lyke, Mike Detmer and Alan Hoover.

Junge is in the lead with 21,144 votes followed by Detmer with 19,305 votes. Lyke has 15,868 votes and Hoover has 7,368 votes.

