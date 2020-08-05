Advertisement

Lisa McClain wins GOP primary to succeed retiring Mitchell

(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bruce Township, Mich. (AP) -Business executive and political newcomer Lisa McClain has defeated two other Republicans to win the open primary in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District.

Two-term Rep. Paul Mitchell is retiring from the seat that includes the Thumb region and much of Macomb County north of Detroit. McClain will be favored to win the Republican-leaning district in November.

She will go against environmental activist Kimberly Bizon, who won the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

McClain defeated state Rep. Shane Hernandez and retired military leader Doug Slocum in the GOP contest.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cops: Poker unrelated to death of pro player in Michigan

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The death of a professional poker player from California whose burned body was found in Michigan doesn’t appear related to her work.

News

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor Michigan trooper Caleb Starr

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds in the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff to honor the life and service of Michigan State Police Trooper Caleb Starr.

News

Missing endangered teen reported in Rochester Hills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
17-year old Zhanna Nicole Dilisio is missing from the City of Rochester Hills. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding her.

News

Michigan boy, 5, dies after accidentally shooting himself

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 5-year-old mid-Michigan boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in an apartment

Latest News

News

’Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib wins primary in Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
"Squad” member Rashida Tlaib won a challenge for her House seat in Michigan’s primary, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago.

News

Michigan man indicted in cyberstalking of ex-Mississippi governor

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Michigan man accused of making threats against a former Mississippi governor has been indicted by a Mississippi grand jury on a cyberstalking charge.

News

Gov. Whitmer addresses racism as ‘public health crisis’, state response in live press conference

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Wednesday, Gov. Whitmer addressed the state of Michigan in a live press conference.

News

Jackson Public Schools millage proposal

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Jackson Public Schools millage to be decided.

News

Races to watch: House District seats

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Updates on Michigan's House seat races.

News

Crash on Holmes and Averill

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Crash at Holmes rd and Averill dr.