Lansing Police Department, family of victims speak more on Pleasant Grove homicide

The families of the victim and state officials meet for live conference.
The families of the victim and state officials meet for live conference.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, there was a shooting in the Pleasant Grove plaza. It claimed the lives of two men- 31-year old Steven Lee Jackson and 32-year old Marcus Jackson-Burton.

The mother of Marcus Jackson-Burton confirmed he died yesterday afternoon.

His mother stated that Jackson-Burton was finishing up his summer vacation with his four children when he was shot at the Pleasant Grove plaza near Holmes Road. She received notice about him being shot while at work. On Wednesday, the family of both men gathered to remember their loved ones in a press conference.

Miranda Hinton, mother of second-identified victim Marcus Jackson-Burton, expressed her sadness and grief.

“For some coward to just take the father, the son, a sibling, away from their family like that. It’s just so unfair. How can I explain this to a five-year-old that your father isn’t coming home?,” said Hinton.

Lansing Police Department Chief Daryl Green shared similar sentiments.

“This was truly senseless act of violence. Most of us here are still having difficulty processing the logic and reasoning concerning the shooting,” said LPD Chief Daryl Green.

Additionally, Rep. Sarah Anthony took to the podium to address Lansing as a community. She maintained that she stands by the victims and their families through their time of mourning.

“It is a slap in the face to every single person who is working day in and day out to make Lansing the safest community for everyone. We are angry. It is avoidable, and this is not Lansing,” said Rep. Sarah Anthony.

Lansing Police Department Chief Daryl Green says the community helped significantly during the investigation. The department was able to arrest suspect 31-year old Zacharey Diederichs without incident.

“We understand the value in developing on those on the ground. The relationships with community members and they really play some serious dividends when you have an incident like this,” said LPD Chief Green.

Family and friends of the victims, along with Rep. Anthony, demand change from the Lansing community and from themselves.

“How do Black Lives Matter when it doesn’t even matter to the black community? We can’t expect people to respect Black Lives Matter when we can’t even respect ourselves. It’s just not going to happen, change starts with us,” said Marcus Scott, the victim’s brother.

Police tell us the investigation is ongoing. If you or anyone you know has information about the incident, contact the Lansing Police Department.

