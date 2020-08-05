Kenneth Fletcher wins Delta Township Supervisor Democratic primary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As primary results continue to flow in, it appears Delta Township has decided who they want to represent the Democratic primary this November.

Kenneth Fletcher took home 56% of the votes this afternoon in today’s primary election.

Born in Ionia, Fletcher has been the Delta Township Supervisor for 12 years, and has been in Michigan politics for over 25.

Fletcher had this to say in a Facebook post after seeing his win in today’s primary:

“Thank you Delta Township! I am honored and humbled that you have placed your trust in me for another term as your supervisor.

For 12 years I have poured my heart and soul into creating good jobs, building parks and trails to improve the quality of life and keeping our township on a strong financial footing.

There’s more work to be done and I’m ready to get back to work tomorrow morning!”

