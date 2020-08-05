Advertisement

Jackson Public Schools millage proposal

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tonight on the ballot for Jackson residents is a big decision for their public schools.

Jackson Public Schools are hoping to get their operating millage proposal approved, which would would raise taxes by roughly two mills for five years. Right now it looks like the millage may pass, at 2,574 votes counted in favor to 1,937 votes against.

