Jackson County looking to increase millage for older adults with Senior Millage proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, voters will decide whether or not to increase the millage in Jackson County to continue services for older adults.

The previous millage, which ends this year, was a .25 mill. If voted in, the new millage amount would be .60 mill that would support senior services for 10 years. Property tax for a $100,000 home would be $30 a year under the new proposal.

So far, Jackson County citizens are leaning towards the increase, with over 50% of the votes being Yes.

This result will be updated throughout the night.

