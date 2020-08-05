Advertisement

Races to watch: House District seats

(WCJB)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are a few state house district seats that are worth paying special attention to.

Gina Johnsen is in the lead for being the GOP’S candidate for the state’s 71st district, with 51.30% of the votes. They will go up against incumbent Angela Witwer.

In the 67th state district it looks like Nate J. Ross is leading to be the GOP’s candidate to go up against Democrat and incumbent Kara Hope.

The 65th district is also looking for a new representative, the winner will go up against incumbent Sarah Lightner in the November election. Right now Nancy Smith is leading.

Two races are on in the 58th district for who will go head to head for the seat in November. The seat for the district is currently held by Republican representative Eric Leutheuser, whose second term ends this year. On the Democratic side of things it looks like Tama C. Barnes is in the lead with 82.34% of the votes. The Republican side has four potential candidates for voters to pick from; Right now Andrew Fink is leading with 1,791 votes.

Updates will continue as results come in.

