Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor Michigan trooper Caleb Starr

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds in the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff to honor the life and service of Michigan State Police Trooper Caleb Starr.

Starr passed away after being struck by a drunk driver while on-duty.

“Trooper Caleb Starr’s passing is a devastating loss for the Michigan State Police and the entire state of Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “He embodied the leadership and record of service that we look for in great public servants. I want to offer my sincere condolences to his wife, Rachael, and their two young daughters. "

In September 2018, Trooper Starr joined the Michigan State Police as a member of the 135th Trooper Recruit School.

The crash happened in Boston Township in Ionia County on July 10 shortly before 10 p.m.

Trooper Starr was westbound on Grand River Avenue in his patrol vehicle when a vehicle traveling east crossed the centerline. The vehicle traveling east driven by a 28-year old woman from Utah.

Starr was flown by medical helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was being treated. He passed away on July 31.

Charges are pending against the female driver.

Trooper Starr was 33 years old. He is survived by his wife, Rachael, who is a civilian member of the MSP, and their two young daughters.

Flags will returned to full-staff on August 7.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.