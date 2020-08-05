Gov. Whitmer creates Black Leadership Advisory Council, here’s how to apply

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-163, creating the Black Leadership Advisory Council.

Whitmer’s office said the council will develop, review and recommend policies that are designed to eradicate and prevent discrimination and racial inequity within the state of Michigan, acting in an advisory capacity to the governor.

According to the governor’s office, the council will be tasked with:

Identifying state laws, or gaps in state law, that create or perpetuate inequities, with the goal of promoting economic growth and wealth equity for the Black community.

Collaborating with the governor’s office and the Black community to promote legislation and regulation that ensures equitable treatment of all Michiganders, and seeks to remedy structural inequities in this state.

Serving as a resource for community groups on issues, programs, sources of funding, and compliance requirements within state government in order to benefit and advance the interests of the Black community.

Promoting the cultural arts within the Black community through coordinated efforts, advocacy, and collaboration with state government.

Providing other information or advice or taking other actions as requested by the governor.

The governor’s office said it is accepting applications to be on the council. You can apply here.

To view Executive Order 2020-163 in full, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.