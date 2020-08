EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Voters in Eaton County are narrowing down their choices for sheriff.

Incumbent Sheriff Tom Reich is running unopposed as a Democrat while Attorney G. Michael Hocking and former State Senator Rick Jones fight for the Republican spot.

Jones is currently leading the GOP spot with 7,765 votes. Hocking has 2,229.

