A drive-in movie may be coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Celebration Cinema is bringing entertainment to its loyal customers one way or another.

The South Lansing theater is waiting on a permit from the City of Lansing and hoping for a Friday night debut with the movie “Black Panther”. If they are able to, they will hold the drive-in movie event in the parking lot.

General Manager Dan Boyer says the parking lot has the capacity to hold about 130 cars. The cost will be about 30 dollars a vehicle.

Tickets will be available online. The theater will be open for concessions and bathrooms.

