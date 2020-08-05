Advertisement

A drive-in movie may be coming to Lansing

(KY3)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Celebration Cinema is bringing entertainment to its loyal customers one way or another.

The South Lansing theater is waiting on a permit from the City of Lansing and hoping for a Friday night debut with the movie “Black Panther”. If they are able to, they will hold the drive-in movie event in the parking lot.

General Manager Dan Boyer says the parking lot has the capacity to hold about 130 cars. The cost will be about 30 dollars a vehicle.

Tickets will be available online. The theater will be open for concessions and bathrooms.

The theater might show “Black Panther” for their Friday night event.

WILX will keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MI athletic club plans to re-open in creative way, providing ’resort-style’ experience

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
One local fitness club is taking a unique approach to re-opening.

News

Relief for tenants struggling to pay rent

Updated: 32 minutes ago
There’s some relief coming for renters who are facing eviction.

News

MSU researchers develop COVID surveillance program using spit test kits

Updated: 42 minutes ago
MSU researchers develop COVID surveillance program using spit test kits

News

Back to Learning: Jackson Public Schools return to learning with blended model

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
One school in Jackson uses what's know as a "balanced calendar."

Latest News

News

COVID-19 causes big changes for the Big Ten

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Coronavirus has the future of the 2020 college football season in question.

News

Lansing Police Department, family of victims speak more on Pleasant Grove homicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
On Monday, there was a shooting in the Pleasant Grove plaza. It claimed the lives of two men- 31-year old Steven Lee Jackson and 32-year old Marcus Jackson-Burton.

News

Sheriff’s deputy charged with sex assault, placed on leave

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy has been charged in connection with sexual assaults alleged to have occurred when he was a student at Eastern Michigan University

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Road tax fails in 110-110 tie in western Michigan township

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A tax proposed to repair roads in a western Michigan township ended up in an election tie

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago