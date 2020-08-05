Advertisement

COVID-19 causes big changes for the Big Ten

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a busy day in the sports world that kicked off with the Big Ten conference announcing the new football schedule for each school including Michigan State and Michigan.

The Spartans will start the season on September 5 in East Lansing against Minnesota, while the Wolverines will open up hosting Purdue on the same day. Another new change in the schedule will be Michigan State playing at Michigan for the second year in a row instead of hosting the Wolverines. This is, of course, if the Big Ten football is played at all, something Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren says is still up in the air.

Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman said in a statement released today, “The release of the Big Ten football schedule allows us to move forward in our planning for the upcoming season, both as a football team and as an athletic department. At the same time, we understand that a schedule does not guarantee that games will be played. As the Big Ten has repeatedly said, we are prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to public health orders or on the recommendation of medical experts. But as it currently stands, we will put our efforts into preparing to host Minnesota on September 5 in Spartan Stadium in a manner which prioritizes the health and safety of the teams, staffs, and, if they are permitted to attend, our fans.”

At least one Spartan will be sitting this upcoming season out due to concerns over COVID-19. Michigan State senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk announced on twitter today that he will redshirt this season. In the tweet he says, “I can not risk my health and safety in order to play football this season.”

Other Spartans, like linebacker Antjuan Simmons have joined a large group of big ten players calling on the NCAA to create proper guidelines and protocols for the fall season.

The NCAA announced today that the division three fall championships have been canceled. A decision on division one fall championships will be made by the NCAA division one council. Regardless of division, if any sport sees 50% of its teams cancel their season, the championship for that sport will be canceled as well. Earlier today the university of Connecticut became the first division one FBS program to cancel its football season.

The Huskies are independent for football, so scheduling options were already limited as most conferences have restricted play to within their own conferences.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MI athletic club plans to re-open in creative way, providing ’resort-style’ experience

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
One local fitness club is taking a unique approach to re-opening.

News

Relief for tenants struggling to pay rent

Updated: 32 minutes ago
There’s some relief coming for renters who are facing eviction.

News

MSU researchers develop COVID surveillance program using spit test kits

Updated: 42 minutes ago
MSU researchers develop COVID surveillance program using spit test kits

News

A drive-in movie may be coming to Lansing

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Celebration Cinema is bringing entertainment to its loyal customers one way or another.

News

Back to Learning: Jackson Public Schools return to learning with blended model

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
One school in Jackson uses what's know as a "balanced calendar."

Latest News

News

Lansing Police Department, family of victims speak more on Pleasant Grove homicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
On Monday, there was a shooting in the Pleasant Grove plaza. It claimed the lives of two men- 31-year old Steven Lee Jackson and 32-year old Marcus Jackson-Burton.

News

Sheriff’s deputy charged with sex assault, placed on leave

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy has been charged in connection with sexual assaults alleged to have occurred when he was a student at Eastern Michigan University

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Road tax fails in 110-110 tie in western Michigan township

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A tax proposed to repair roads in a western Michigan township ended up in an election tie

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago