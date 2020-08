LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time in nearly 25 years, Clinton County is electing a new prosecutor.

Sarah Juyser and Tony Spagnuolo are running to replace long-time prosecuting attorney Chuck Sherman.

Spagnuolo is currently in the lead with 3,740 votes.

Huyser has 3,052.

