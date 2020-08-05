Aug. 4 primary results are coming in

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With polls closing at 8 p.m. across the state, results are beginning to come in for the Aug. 4 Primary Election.

Shortly after polls closed, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference providing an update on the Primary Election. She said she expects most results should be in by Wednesday, Aug. 5.

She said there were more than 2 million voters across the state who decided to vote absentee.

This year’s primary election looked a lot different due to COVID-19 as several polling locations put in-person voters safe at the polls.

Even though many people voted absentee, plenty of others decided to make their choice in person.

"It's really nice, the distance and everything with the cleaning supplies and everything so it was a good experience," said Susan Winkelmann.

At polling locations across the state, staff members were equipped with PPE like gloves, face shields, and masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Luckily it's been slow enough that it's easy to sanitize in between voters," said Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark.

Jane Waligorski voted in Lansing and said she felt safe with the steps they took.

"I've always voted in person when I can and I feel that you can get the real process of the representative democracy," said Waligorski.

Voters weren’t required to wear masks but poll workers were feeling comfortable about the risk.

