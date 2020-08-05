Appliance sale helps Midland-area families hurt by flood

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) - People waited for hours to get a chance to buy hundreds of new appliances sold at deep discounts in the flood-damaged Midland area. Washers, dryers, refrigerators and more were donated Saturday by Whirlpool Corp. Buyers got good deals, and the money went to United Way of Midland County. Denice Truelobe lost her home in Sanford. Truelobe says the money she saved on appliances can be used for new drywall and insulation. More than 40 volunteers handled purchases, loaded appliances into vehicles and ensured that visitors followed coronavirus rules.

