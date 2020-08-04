Advertisement

Washington lawsuit says protective gear costs impede protest

The lawsuit says demonstrators need to obtain helmets, gas masks, protective clothing, goggles, gloves, boots, umbrellas and other gear to fend off police pepper spray and less-lethal projectiles.
The lawsuit says demonstrators need to obtain helmets, gas masks, protective clothing, goggles, gloves, boots, umbrellas and other gear to fend off police pepper spray and less-lethal projectiles.(KY3)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE - A lawsuit filed in Washington state claims the costs of protective clothing and equipment has impeded the civil rights of Black Lives Matter protesters. The Seattle Times reported the lawsuit filed by five plaintiffs in U.S. District Court in Seattle alleges their right to peacefully demonstrate is hurt by the need to purchase the gear necessary for protection in the face of police tactics to disperse crowds. The lawsuit says demonstrators need to obtain helmets, gas masks, protective clothing, goggles, gloves, boots, umbrellas and other gear to fend off police pepper spray and less-lethal projectiles.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Midland-area dam operators file for bankruptcy protection

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Boyce Hydro and Boyce Hydro Power owe at least $6.1 million for a series of loans through Chicago-based Byline Bank, according to a filing Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Bay City.

Ap

Dog tests positive for coronavirus in Louisiana

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Louisiana’s agriculture department said a dog in the state has tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s the state’s first confirmed infection in an animal and was determined through a nasal swab test.

Ap

Texas medical board warns physicians who claim COVID-19 cure

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Texas board that licenses doctors has warned physicians that it could take action against anyone who falsely advertises a cure for COVID-19.

News

Here’s what you need to know about Ingham Co. races

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
It’s primary Election Day, which is the election day before the November general election. Winner’s of today’s primary election will get the opportunity to appear on the November 3, 2020 ballot. Ingham County has a few races of note.

Latest News

News

Voters and poll workers react to election safety measures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Primary Day in Michigan looked very differently with new safety measures.

News

Suspect caught in Tuesday morning shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Police say a man shot a resident who was sitting on his front porch. The victim wasn’t injured but he proceeded to shoot back at the suspect in self-defense.

News

Absentee voting ballot delays, may not have results until Aug. 5

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Election Day is underway-and there are many ballots to count. Results of the election may not be known until Wednesday, August 5.

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.

News

Gov. Whitmer signs new order, MSP can enforce COVID-19 laws

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-08 on Friday to direct state departments and autonomous agency heads to review allocation of their resources to ensure that enforcement of COVID-19-related laws is a priority.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago