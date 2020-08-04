U of M President details new housing contract policies, learning options

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan President Mark S. Schlissel wrote a letter to students detailing the university’s recent housing contract policies. For those who want to cancel their on-campus housing contracts, they are allowed to do so without any penalty until August 14. This option is made possible since 70% of students courses will be offered online.

The letter is stated as follows:

Dear Students:

I hope you and your loved ones are having a safe, healthy and enjoyable summer. At the University of Michigan, we have spent the last few months preparing diligently to welcome you and begin another academic year.

The weeks leading up to the start of school are always filled with excitement and some anxiety, and the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly added to everyone’s worries.

I am writing today to share a few of the ways we are working to create a safe and healthy living and learning environment on our campus – and to ask for your help. The pandemic is growing worse in many parts of our nation, and it will take our collective commitment to have a successful academic year.

The most important measures we can all take are described in the video above.

Wear a mask when you’re outside your home.

Wash your hands more frequently.

Avoid crowded places, especially indoors but also outdoor gatherings.

These are health and safety measures that are based on research, and they will help to protect you and your fellow students, as well as your roommates, professors, family members and everyone in our communities. Further recommendations and developments will be posted to our campus Maize and Blueprint site.

Vice President for Student Life Martino Harmon and University Health Service Executive Director Rob Ernst shared additional information with you on Monday, and I want to emphasize it here. We want to be sure that you feel free to decide the best option for you this year.

Courses

We are finalizing our course selection website with information on formats – in person, hybrid or fully remote – to help you choose which classes you want to take. About 70 percent of credit hours for undergraduates will be taken fully remotely this fall among those currently registered, with many hybrid courses offering the option to attend remotely as well. Final course format information will be posted August 7.

Please review your course selections with the class formats in mind as you decide whether to come to Ann Arbor, or study remotely from home this semester.

We realize that many majors require courses that can only be effective in person, and we’re committed to offering those. We also know that our new international students need to take some in-person or hybrid classes because of federal guidelines.

If all the courses you need are available remotely, however, you may choose to remain at home and pursue your studies this fall. This is especially true if you (or your family) have risk factors that make COVID-19 more dangerous.

You will receive a high-quality education and continue progress towards your Michigan degree regardless of the class formats you choose. Your professors have been hard at work to ensure that the education we offer remains world-class. Also, many of the services provided by Student Life, such as Counseling and Psychological Services and student advising, will be available remotely.

Students who have already signed housing contracts will be allowed to cancel without penalty until August 14. We will amend our usual rules and allow students with housing contracts who study remotely in the fall semester to apply for housing in the winter semester, and we will make every effort to accommodate all requests.

