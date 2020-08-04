Suspect caught in Tuesday morning shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to the 600 corner of west Holmes and Schlee Street in Lansing.

Police say a man shot a resident who was sitting on his front porch. The victim wasn’t injured but he proceeded to shoot back at the suspect in self-defense.

Police found the suspect about three blocks from the scene. He was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities told News 10 the man has non-life-threatening injuries.

A neighbor said he witnessed the shooting and says he spoke with the victim after it happened.

“He goes, ‘Bro there was some guy walking down the street and he pulled out a gun from his pocket and started firing shots at us.’ So I had my AR-15 out on the porch with us. I grabbed it. We returned shots towards him as he was running across your front yard.’ And I said, ‘I know you hit my house several times,’” Shawn Brown said.

Police say there is a lack of cooperation from both the victim and the suspect which is slowing down the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

