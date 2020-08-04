Sheffield Blvd and Windward Dr to be closed for construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announces that Sheffield Boulevard, from Bayview Drive to Seaway Drive, and Windward Drive, from S. Waverly Road to Bayview Drive, will be closed for road reconstruction, sewer, curb and sidewalk repairs.

The work is expected to begin on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, and is expected to be complete by Friday, September 11, 2020.

Access to local area residences will be maintained.For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.

