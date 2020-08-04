Advertisement

Primary Election Day: things to know and remember

(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the pandemic, Tuesday will be a bit different than any other primary election day.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

For those who are voting in-person, masks and social distancing within six feet is encouraged.

Each local clerk office has been stocking up on sanitary supplies. These new protocols have been put in place to change the spread of COVID-19 at polling locations.

There may be delays in receiving election results. Mainly, this is because nearly 2 million people requested absentee ballots to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

  • Polling places will provide voters with pens. However, feel free to bring your own
  • Bring a state ID, driver’s license, federally issued photo ID, U.S. passport, military photo ID, student photo ID or tribal photo ID
  • Drop absentee ballots off at local ballot boxes. All absentee ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
  • There are no split votes. Voters can only pick one political party in the primary election.
  • Check both sides of the ballots. There may be local proposals.

For more information about voting and sample ballots, click here.

