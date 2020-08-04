Advertisement

MSU President: Stay home for the fall if you can

Source: Stony Brook University
Source: Stony Brook University (WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley is telling students that if they can, stay home for the upcoming fall semester. Undergraduate classes are scheduled to start September 2nd, while some graduate students could be back in the classroom about two weeks from now. In an email sent to students Monday, President Stanley says “if you can live safely and study successfully at home, we encourage you to consider that option for the fall semester.”

