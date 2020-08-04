MSU Guard Jack Hoiberg earns scholarship for upcoming season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo announced today that rising redshirt junior guard Jack Hoiberg has earned a scholarship for the upcoming season at MSU.

The scholarship was freed up when Xavier Tillman opted to keep his name in the NBA Draft and leave Michigan State early.

“This was not given, he earned this,” Izzo said in a press release Tuesday. “He has been unbelievable since he came here. Jack didn’t just have this given to him. He has worked so hard and he deserves it.”

Last season Hoiberg played in 14 games but only started once, the game against his father Fred Hoiberg who is the Head Coach at Nebraska.

Hoiberg was thrilled to hear today’s news.

“Coach told me afterward that I earned it and to hear that means the world to me,” Hoiberg said in a press release. “It’s something I set as a goal when I came here. I’ve worked my tail off and to finally earn it makes it all worth it, the hard work and everything.”

