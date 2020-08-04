Advertisement

Michigan tops 84,000 cases of Coronavirus

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan daily case numbers continue to be high, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 664 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan as of August 4. The state also reported seven new deaths linked to the virus.

Michigan state totals now climb to 84,050 cases and 6,219 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,445 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reports 675 cases and 32 deaths.

Clinton County reported 350 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 380 cases and eight deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 307 cases and 27 deaths.

But the good news is the MDHHS reports 60,022 people have recovered from COVID-19.

This number is updated on Saturdays.

