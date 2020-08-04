Advertisement

Michigan film festival goes virtual, supports local filmmakers

(KFYR)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2020 Threadbare Mitten Film Festival dubbed itself “A Year of TranFOURmations” to commemorate its fourth anniversary. The pandemic made the film festival even more of a transformative experience.

In fact, Threadbare has transformed their largest festival year into a Virtual Festival that is now accessible online to a wider audience for less.

The Threadbare Mitten Film Festival offers 80 Official Selections. It includes Michigan made films, 25 films from outside the United States, and 12 documentary films.

Audiences can watch anything from art-house and experimental, comedy and horror, to politics and women’s rights, with stops at the apocalypse and contemporary Iranian cinema, and even something for older kids.

Threadbare Mitten Film Festival partnered with Festivee, which is a Michigan-based online festival provider.

Festival Director Dan Kofoed founded the Threadbare Mitten Film Festival to fill the gap between traditional film festivals and the genre or underground festivals.

The Michigan Film and Digital Media Office described Threadbare as “the anti-genre, but all-genre film festival… truly a grassroots festival if there ever was one.”

Kofoed is most proud of the festival’s support of Michigan film and emphasis on thematic programming.

He ensures that “the audience knows what they’re buying a ticket to. Each program is like an album, telling a larger story through the individual films in it.”

REO Town supports Threadbare Mitten Film Festival as it offers the “Name-Your-Price” limited passes in honor of our traditional free community screenings. It also includes All Access Passes for the virtual festival.

For further details about the festival, click here.

