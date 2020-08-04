Mason Public Schools works with diversity consultant to explore equity and inclusion

MASON, Mich. (WILX)- Last fall, Mason Public Schools created a committee consisting of teachers, students and community members to examine the District’s strengths and weaknesses when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

This spring, the committee made a recommendation to the Superintendent to hire a professional consultant that would guide the direction of the team. Through a Request for Proposals (RFP) process, MPS has hired Dr. Karlin J. Tichenor of Karlin J & Associates, LLC to facilitate its diversity and inclusion work.

Dr. Tichenor received his Doctor of Philosophy in Human Development and Family Studies with a specialization in Couple and Family Therapy from Michigan State University.

Locally, he worked in the Lansing School District as the Executive Director and Associate Superintendent of School Culture, an Assistant Professor at Michigan State University, and an Adjunct Professor at Siena Heights University.

Tichenor has also served as Director of Academic Intergenerationally Mentoring Program (AIM High) through the City of Lansing and the Department of University Outreach and Engagement at Michigan State University. Dr. Tichenor is currently the Director of Social Emotional Health at the Indiana Youth Institute and the Co-Founder and Senior Partner of Family Links, LLC.

MPS will establish goals and an action plan to provide learning opportunities for the diversity committee, the District and community as a whole. The focus will be on supporting families, programs and departments through this work.

“Mason Public Schools is committed to promoting diversity in all forms. Ensuring those from different backgrounds are represented and welcomed in our schools is important to our culture,” said Ronald Drzewicki, Ed.S., Superintendent, Mason Public Schools. “We are eager to work with Dr. Tichenor and learn more about ourselves and how we can expand our inclusion efforts and work collaboratively with those of all backgrounds to enhance our learning environment.”

