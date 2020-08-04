Advertisement

Mason Public Schools works with diversity consultant to explore equity and inclusion

Dr. Tichenor is the newly hired diversity consultant
Dr. Tichenor is the newly hired diversity consultant(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX)- Last fall, Mason Public Schools created a committee consisting of teachers, students and community members to examine the District’s strengths and weaknesses when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

This spring, the committee made a recommendation to the Superintendent to hire a professional consultant that would guide the direction of the team. Through a Request for Proposals (RFP) process, MPS has hired Dr. Karlin J. Tichenor of Karlin J & Associates, LLC to facilitate its diversity and inclusion work.

Dr. Tichenor received his Doctor of Philosophy in Human Development and Family Studies with a specialization in Couple and Family Therapy from Michigan State University.

Locally, he worked in the Lansing School District as the Executive Director and Associate Superintendent of School Culture, an Assistant Professor at Michigan State University, and an Adjunct Professor at Siena Heights University.

Tichenor has also served as Director of Academic Intergenerationally Mentoring Program (AIM High) through the City of Lansing and the Department of University Outreach and Engagement at Michigan State University. Dr. Tichenor is currently the Director of Social Emotional Health at the Indiana Youth Institute and the Co-Founder and Senior Partner of Family Links, LLC.

MPS will establish goals and an action plan to provide learning opportunities for the diversity committee, the District and community as a whole. The focus will be on supporting families, programs and departments through this work.

“Mason Public Schools is committed to promoting diversity in all forms. Ensuring those from different backgrounds are represented and welcomed in our schools is important to our culture,” said Ronald Drzewicki, Ed.S., Superintendent, Mason Public Schools. “We are eager to work with Dr. Tichenor and learn more about ourselves and how we can expand our inclusion efforts and work collaboratively with those of all backgrounds to enhance our learning environment.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kanye West withdraws petition to get on NJ’s 2020 ballot

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Kanye West withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey’s ballot, according to an email chain between a judge and what appears to be the rapper’s campaign email address.

News

MAC implements new rules amid pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan health and fitness clubs have had to deal with great challenges. The Sparrow Michigan Athletic Club (MAC) has come up with a creative solution to adhere to social distancing-all while serving the needs of the community.

News

Ford Motor Company announces new CEO

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Ford Motor Company announced on Tuesday that Jim Hackett has to retire from the company. In his place, Jim Farley has been named the company’s new president and CEO. He will join the board of directors on Oct. 1.

News

U of M President details new housing contract policies, learning options

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
University of Michigan President Mark S. Schlissel wrote a letter to students detailing the university’s recent housing contract policies.

Latest News

News

MSU President: Stay home for the fall if you can

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley is telling students that if they can, stay home for the upcoming fall semester.

News

Back to Learning: Haslett Public Schools to begin school year fully online

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Haslett Public Schools will start the year with virtual learning only.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Bath Schools go online, students and parents react

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Bath Community Schools made an unanimous decision to stay virtual during Monday’s virtual board meeting.

News

Michigan Wheat Program, MSU release high-management results

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
For the 8th consecutive year, the Michigan Wheat Program has partnered with Michigan State University to be a part of the MSU Wheat Performance Trials. Those trial plots – located on seven farms in Michigan – were harvested in July.

News

Michigan orders tests on agricultural workers after outbreaks

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan on Monday ordered coronavirus testing of agricultural and migrant workers, citing nearly a dozen outbreaks at farms and food-processing plants in recent weeks.

News

Google unveils budget Pixel phone as pandemic curbs spending

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Google has started selling a long-delayed budget smartphone boasting the same high-quality camera and several other features available in fancier Pixel models that cost hundreds of dollars more.