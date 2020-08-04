Advertisement

MAC implements new rules amid pandemic

(WSAW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan health and fitness clubs have had to deal with great challenges. The Sparrow Michigan Athletic Club (MAC) has come up with a creative solution to adhere to social distancing-all while serving the needs of the community.

The MAC has recently opened and positions itself as a resort-style health club.

There are still indoor and outdoor activities, but scheduled appointments are neccessary to maintain limited contact.

This will be new policies. Attendants must go through rigorous screening measures.

Employees will regularly take time to scrub down equipment and escort members to specified lounge chairs.

For more information, click here.

