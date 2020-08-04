Advertisement

Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries

A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital wounding a number people and causing widespread damage.
A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital wounding a number people and causing widespread damage.(Source: AP Photo)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.

An Associated Press photographer near the port saw people lying injured on the ground, and hospitals called for blood donations, but exact casualties were not immediately known.

Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceiling collapsed and windows were shattered.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border.

Online video showed a column of smoke rising from the port area from what appeared to be an initial explosion, followed by a massive blast that sent up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave racing over the city.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where fireworks were stored.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer signs new order, MSP can enforce COVID-19 laws

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-08 on Friday to direct state departments and autonomous agency heads to review allocation of their resources to ensure that enforcement of COVID-19-related laws is a priority.

News

Primary Election Day: things to know and remember

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Due to the pandemic, Tuesday will be a bit different than any other primary election day.

News

Kanye West withdraws petition to get on NJ’s 2020 ballot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Kanye West withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey’s ballot, according to an email chain between a judge and what appears to be the rapper’s campaign email address.

News

MAC implements new rules amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan health and fitness clubs have had to deal with great challenges. The Sparrow Michigan Athletic Club (MAC) has come up with a creative solution to adhere to social distancing-all while serving the needs of the community.

Latest News

News

Ford Motor Company announces new CEO

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Ford Motor Company announced on Tuesday that Jim Hackett has to retire from the company. In his place, Jim Farley has been named the company’s new president and CEO. He will join the board of directors on Oct. 1.

News

Mason Public Schools works with diversity consultant to explore equity and inclusion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Last fall, Mason Public Schools created a committee consisting of teachers, students and community members to examine the District’s strengths and weaknesses when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

News

U of M President details new housing contract policies, learning options

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
University of Michigan President Mark S. Schlissel wrote a letter to students detailing the university’s recent housing contract policies.

News

MSU President: Stay home for the fall if you can

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley is telling students that if they can, stay home for the upcoming fall semester.

News

Back to Learning: Haslett Public Schools to begin school year fully online

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Haslett Public Schools will start the year with virtual learning only.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Bath Schools go online, students and parents react

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Bath Community Schools made an unanimous decision to stay virtual during Monday’s virtual board meeting.