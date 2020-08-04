Here’s what you need to know about the Eaton Co. races

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Election Day for the primaries before the November general election. Winners of the today’s primary election will appear on the November 3 ballot. Eaton County has a few races of note during primaries.

Here are the races you should keep an eye out for in Eaton County.

Candidates for the Board:

The Eaton County Commissioner 14th District race will feature Benjamin Wetmore and Jeremy Whittum of the Republican party. All other positions will be unopposed.

Candidates for the Drain Commissioner:

The Democratic race for the Eaton County Drain Commissioner Primary will feature Brandon Dyer, Will Pitylak, and L. Bruce Porter.

The Republican race features Richard Wagner and Larry Wicker.

Candidates for Sheriff:

The Republican primary for the Eaton County Sheriff features G. Michael Hocking running against Rick Jones.

Tom Reich will run unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Proposals:

There are only two millage proposals throughout Eaton County for the August 4 primary. The two proposals are the Vermontville Township Ambulance Service Millage and the Eaton Rapids Schools Sinking Fund.

The Vermontville Township Ambulance Service Millage gives voters the choice of 1 mill through 2024 to pay for ambulance service.

In the Eaton Rapids Schools Sinking Fund, voters will decide on a .9992 mill through 2025 to pay for construction or repair of school buildings.

Election results can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.