Here’s what you need to know about Ingham Co. races

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s primary Election Day, which is the election day before the November general election.

Winner’s of today’s primary election will get the opportunity to appear on the November 3, 2020 ballot. Ingham County has a few races of note.

Here is everything you need to know about the Ingham County races:

Candidates for the Ingham County Clerk

The Ingham County Clerk race will feature Barb Byrum and DeKeea Quinney-Davis of the Democratic party. This is Barb Byrum’s third bid for the Democratic nomination; she has held the position since 2012. This is Quinney-Davis’ first time running. Quinney-Davis was inspired to run after seeing how many people did not take advantage of resources at the clerk office.

Candidates for the Meridian Twp. Clerk

The Meridian Twp. Clerk race will feature Brett Dreyfus and Deborah Guthrie of the Democratic party. Brett Dreyfus has served as Meridian Twp. Clerk for eight years now. Deborah Guthrie, the township’s former director of communications, has stepped forward and wants to work in local office.

Candidates for Meridian Twp. Trustee

The following trustees are up for the candidacy within the Democratic party:

John Esser

Patricia Herring Jackson

Mike Kieliszewski

Dan Opsommer

James D. Salehi

Kathy Ann Sundland

Mary Waller

Courtney Wisinski

Candidates for Ingham County Commissioner 9th District

Erin Graham and Pam Well are both going for the position of Ingham County Commissioner of the 9th District.

Candidates for Ingham County Commissioner 10th District

Thomas Morgan and Robert Orlando Pena are running against each other for the Democratic party.

Ingham County Commissioner 14th District GOP

Gary Gierke and Robert Cases Naeyaert are running against each other.

Proposals

The proposals are as follows:

Ingham County Elder Persons Millage- funding towards helping elderly retain support and resources

Ingham County 911 Service Millage- funding towards the countywide 911 Emergency Telephone and Dispatch System

Lansing Parks & Recreation Millage- funding towards park maintenance

